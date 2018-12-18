Broken windows, bullet holes left behind after Coral Springs shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was shot when someone opened fire at a Coral Springs home.

The shooting occurred overnight at a home off Northwest 61st Avenue and Northwest 47th Court.

Several windows of the two-story house were shot out and several bullet holes could be seen in the front door.

There was also a Mercedes-Benz parked outside with its driver- and passenger-side windows shot out. A bullet hole was also visible in the passenger-side door.

Neighbors said they've had a bad feeling about the home since noticing suspicious activity in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His or her condition was not immediately known.

