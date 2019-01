CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A car crashed into the front a medical center Friday morning in Coral Springs, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at 8112 Wiles Road.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue officials said a man was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

