Coral Springs condo building catches fire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A condominium building caught fire Monday in Coral Springs.

The fire started shortly after noon at the Ramblewood East condominiums, south of Wiles Road and east of University Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene as firefighters battled the flames.

Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez said at least 24 units were damaged in the fire. He said residents were being told to gather at the clubhouse while they determine a temporary housing solution.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

