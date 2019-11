CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs High School was placed under code red lockdown briefly Friday afternoon after a suspicious person was reportedly seen on campus.

Police say a school resource officer saw a juvenile and was unsure whether they were coming onto campus or leaving, so out of caution the school was placed under lockdown.

The student was contacted and policed deemed there was no threat and the lockdown was quickly lifted.

