Coral Springs man sentenced to five years in prison for setting apartment on fire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Coral Springs man was sentenced to five years in prison last week for setting his apartment on fire earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Tuesday in a news release.

Nathan Counts, 40, was also ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution for damage caused by carrying out the arson.

Authorities said Counts previously pleaded guilty to arson for the Feb. 12 fire.

According to court documents, Counts purchased a portable gas tank earlier in the day, filled it with gasoline and drove home to his apartment in Coral Springs.

Counts then poured gasoline on several areas within his home and set the apartment on fire, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said two buildings, including 28 individual units, sustained varying degrees of fire, heat, smoke and water damage.

Residents of both buildings were displaced and three cats were killed.

