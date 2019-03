CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Coral Springs police SWAT officer was injured Wednesday morning during a training exercise, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Coral Springs Fire Academy at 4180 NW 120th Ave.

Authorities said the officer fell during the exercise, but was alert and conscious when he was airlifted to Broward Health North.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.