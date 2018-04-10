Coral Springs police warn public after 2 attempted sexual batteries reported in same area

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police are warning the public to be cautious after two attempted sexual batteries were reported in the same area.

The latest incident happened early Monday as the victim was walking along Wyndham Lakes Boulevard South.

Police said a man grabbed the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The victim kicked the man and screamed for help, causing the man to flee east on Wyndham Lakes Boulevard to Coral Ridge Drive, authorities said.

Police said a similar incident was reported Feb. 24 in the Wyndham Lakes community.

The police department has increased patrols in the area, but are still searching for the man or men involved in the attacks.

The attacker in the latest case was described as a black male in his 20s with an average build and a short haircut.

Police are asking people in the community to be accompanied by others if biking or walking during late-night or early-morning hours, and to stay in well-lit areas.

Police urge people wearing headphones to keep one earbud removed so you can hear someone approaching.

Anyone with information about either case, or anyone who has experienced a similar incident is asked to call Detective Mark Mitter at 954-346-1300, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



