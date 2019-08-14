Coral Springs woman accused of repeatedly abusing daughter

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A South Florida woman is behind bars for repeatedly abusing her child, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, whose age was not disclosed, was interviewed Thursday at the Coral Springs Police Department due to a Child Protective Services report that stated the girl was being abused yet again by her mother, Elda Marseille.

Police said the child told detectives that she gets in trouble with her 35-year-old mother about every two weeks and is usually disciplined by getting beaten with a belt or an extension cord.

The child said the level of her mother's anger determines whether she gets beaten with the belt, the buckle of the belt or the extension cord.

According to the arrest report, the victim was questioned about a 1-inch scar above her right eye.

Police said the girl said her mother got upset with her one day when she walked in the house and punched her in the face.

Authorities said the child protective team noted more than 20 scars on the child's back.

Police said more than half of the scars were loop-shaped, which can be an indication of abuse.

According to the report, Marseille is currently on felony probation for child abuse.

She was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated child abuse and violating the terms of her probation.

She is being held without bond at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.



