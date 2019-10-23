Dogs rescued from house fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Two dogs were taken to an animal hospital after they were rescued from a house fire.

It happened Wednesday in Coral Springs, along N.W. 99th Terrace and 48th Drive.

Fire crews arrived at the home shortly before 1 p.m.

They quickly realized they would have to go inside to rescue the dogs.

Once outside, the dogs were given oxygen.

Firefighters said the dogs may be released to their owners later in the day after being examined by veterinarians.

