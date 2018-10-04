Driver trying to get away from police flips over vehicle in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A suspected bank robber who was trying to get away from police hit a curb and his vehicle flipped over on Thursday in Coral Springs.

According to Officer Tyler Reik the suspected bank robber was driving north on University Drive when officers began to follow.

When officers ordered the driver to stop, the driver sped away until flipping over. Reik said fire rescue personnel took the suspected robber to the hospital and he may appear in bond court on Friday.



