High school coach accused of soliciting sex from young boy online

Police said Dustin Garvin sought to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A high school wrestling coach was arrested Tuesday after police said the man was caught in an online sting, seeking to have sex with a young boy.

Dustin Roy Garvin, 32, faces a charge of using a computer to solicit sex with a child.

Garvin works as an assistant athletic director and assistant wrestling coach at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

According to the arrest report, an undercover agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to a Craigslist ad by a user named "Dirty Dusty" on Aug. 30. The ad sought young men for sex, the report said.

In the online exchanges, the agent posed as the father of a 13-year-old boy, and said he would would allow Garvin to have oral sex with his son while the he watched, the report said. Garvin asked the agent several times whether he was a police officer, but the agent assured Garvin it was not a sting, the report said.

The two parties exchanged pictures and arranged to meet at a Starbucks later that week after 5 p.m., the report said. Garvin told the agent that he worked at a school and did not want to meet near Coral Springs, the report said.

Eventually, Garvin asked the agent if he could contact the boy via email, the report said. An undercover FBI agent then posed as the boy and responded to Garvin's emails, the report said.

After his arrest, Garvin admitted he had corresponded with the FDLE agent and the FBI agent, police said.

Garvin is currently being held without bond at Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

