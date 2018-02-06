Home damaged by fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Coral Springs home was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night.

Coral Springs firefighters knocked down the flames at the home near Coral Springs Drive and Royal Palm Boulevard.

Firefighters sprayed water in the garage to get the fire under control and used a ladder truck to fight the flames from above.

The fire was so intense that a part of a minivan in the front of the home was burned. The home has since been deemed unlivable.

The cause of the fire isn't known and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.