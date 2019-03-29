Man accused of burglarizing church in Coral Springs

Kelly Figaro, 23, of Fort Lauderdale, is accused of burglarizing a church in Coral Springs.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the burglary of a church in Coral Springs, authorities said.

The burglary was reported Sunday at the Kingdom of God Ministry located at 10360 Royal Palm Blvd.

According to an arrest report, Kelly Figaro, 23, of Fort Lauderdale, forced open the door and climbed through the ceiling tiles in the equipment room to get into the electrical room and then other areas of the church.

Police said surveillance video shows Figaro stealing a $750 HP laptop and a $500 Dell desktop tower before he pulled a surveillance camera off the wall.

Authorities said he also stole a $180 computer modem.

According to the arrest report, officers recognized Figaro from previous contact they had with him.

Authorities said the church bishop and minister also recognized Figaro from previous run-ins with him at the church but they did not know him by his first name.

Police said both men identified Figaro in a photo lineup.

Figaro was taken into custody Tuesday after he ran from officers, authorities said.

"Tuesday, one of the members was coming by the church and they saw someone scooting down behind 7-Eleven. They thought that might have been him and they called the police, and Coral Springs (police) reacted right away," Bishop Windsor Ferguson said.

Figaro faces charges of burglary, grand theft and obstructing an officer without violence.

"It's kind of shocking that someone would break into a church to do that kind of stuff," Ferguson said. "So, we want to help him, but I think the best help he can get right now is with the police."

