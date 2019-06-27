Man accused of raping child sought after cutting off ankle monitor

Andres Florentin is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Guatemalan national accused of raping a child is at large after cutting off his ankle monitor, police said.

Andres Florentin, 36, was arrested by Coral Springs police in February.

According to Broward County court records, Florentin removed his GPS ankle monitor on the morning of June 10. His whereabouts are not known.

Court records show his bond was reduced to $75,000 in April. As a condition of his bond reduction, Florentin was forced to surrender his passport.

Florentin, who is in the country illegally, is charged with sexual battery on a child. He was expected in court this month for a hearing.

Police believe Florentin, whose last known address is in Loxahatchee, may be hiding somewhere in South Florida or could be trying to cross the U.S. southern border to return to his native Guatemala.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coral Springs police at 954-346-1300.

