Man arrested in 2017 sexual battery, kidnapping of teenage girl in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Coral Springs man was arrested Wednesday, a year and a half after he kidnapped and sexually battered a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

According to Coral Springs police, the victim was on a Broward County Transit bus the afternoon of Sept. 5, 2017, when she was forced off the bus by a man, now identified as Anthony Duran McBride Jr.

Police said McBride, now 25, forced the victim into a nearby car and then took her to an abandoned apartment in Coral Springs, where he sexually battered her.

Police said he then dropped off the teen at a nearby park.

Detectives worked a prior sexual battery case in 2015 involving McBride as the suspect; however, the victim in that case became uncooperative and the case couldn't move forward, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the 2017 incident or about any other potential victims to call Detective Michelle Gianino at 954-346-1789.

