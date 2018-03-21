Man robs Mobil gas station at gunpoint in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police are searching for a man who robbed a Mobil gas station at gunpoint last week.

The robbery was reported just before 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Mobil at 10739 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a gray tank top and white hat entering the gas station and robbing the clerk at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or email him at Frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.