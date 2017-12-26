Man strikes Margate officer with car during chase, police say

MARGATE, Fla. - A Coral Springs man was arrested early Saturday, accused of trying to run down a Margate police officer with his car, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Margate police Officer Michael Sprouse noticed David Eugene, 30, driving over the speed limit in the 5500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Sprouse began pursuing Eugene's black Honda and eventually turned on his lights and siren, police said.

When Eugene failed to stop and increased his speed to about 70 mph, Sprouse called off his pursuit, police said. However, several minutes later, Sprouse caught up to Eugene in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in the 8900 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, police said. Sprouse said Eugene had stopped his car and was pretending to use the ATM.

As Eugene attempted to drive away from the bank, Sprouse said he got out of his patrol car with his weapon raised and gave Eugene loud commands to stop. Eugene again tried to flee and in the process, he struck Sprouse with his car, police said.

Sprouse was not seriously hurt, police said.

As Eugene drove away, Coral Springs police officers picked up the pursuit. Coral Springs police said Eugene bailed out of his car near the 12800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard and fled on foot toward the Everglades. Coral Springs police K-9 units eventually arrested Eugene near the Church by the Glades in the 400 block of Lakeview Drive.

Police said they found about 10 grams of heroin and about 10 grams of crack cocaine inside Eugene's car.

Eugene faces a number of charges including attempted murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Eugene is currently being held in the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on about $100,000 bond.

