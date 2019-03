CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A threat made on social media prompted a temporary Code Red lockdown Friday morning at Sawgrass Springs Middle School, Coral Springs police confirmed.

According to authorities, the threat was made on social media but was determined to be non-credible.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

No other details about the threat were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.