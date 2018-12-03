Police identify man killed outside Coral Spring billiards hall

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed this weekend outside a Coral Springs billiards hall as 49-year-old Raj Latchman.

Sgt. Scott Myers, a spokesman for the Coral Springs Police Department, said Latchman was drinking inside Premier Billiards in the 9100 block of Wiles Road around 2 a.m. Sunday when he caused a disturbance and was asked to leave.

"He was escorted outside of the bar by management. A short time later, Mr. Latch armed himself with a machete and attacked a group of people ... outside of the bar," Myers said.

One of the people in the crowd pulled out a gun and shot Latchman, police said.

Paramedics transported Latchman to Broward Health North, where he died.

Police said the man who shot Latchman had a concealed weapon license and was cooperating with investigators. Police said at this time there is not probable cause for an arrest.

