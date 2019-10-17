Police in Coral Springs investigating 15-year-old that was stabbed

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police in Coral Springs responded to reports of a possible stabbing involving juveniles Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a group of youths gathered at a 7-Eleven located at 11650 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Police say they responded to calls of a disturbance and found one juvenile with a stab wound.

A 15-year-old was transported to Broward Health as a trauma alert, police said.

That teen's condition is currently unknown.

Police detained two persons of interest, but no arrests have been announced.

Police said they aren't sure of the ages of everyone involved but believe they may be under 18 years old.

