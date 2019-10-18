Police investigate after 15-year-old stabbed during fight

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed Thursday afternoon in Coral Springs.

According to police, a group of teens gathered at a 7-Eleven located at 11650 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs.

"It looked like the juveniles were getting together and possibly going to fight," a police spokesman said.

Police were called to a disturbance and found one teen with stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

According to officers, an off-duty Lauderhill police officer happened to be at the scene and assisted the teen until first responders arrived.

A 15-year-old was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

A second teen was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

