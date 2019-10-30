Man shot to death at home near Rock Island Road

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs police Officer Chris Swinson said the shooting occurred Tuesday night near Rock Island Road.

Swinson said officers received a 911 call about a shooting from someone at the home on Northwest 72nd Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Hicksbert Grant had been shot. The 48-year-old man was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors unwilling to speak on camera told Local 10 News a man, woman and their daughter lived in the home. None of them recall ever having issues with the residents there in the past.

They said there were about a dozen police cars lining the road after the shooting.

Swinson said no further information about the shooting was available.

