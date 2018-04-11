Police release sketch of man wanted in Coral Springs sexual battery attempts

This is a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with two sexual battery attempts in the Wyndam Lakes community of Coral Springs.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police on Wednesday released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with two sexual batteries in the city.

The latest incident happened early Monday as the victim was walking along Wyndham Lakes Boulevard South.

Police said a man grabbed the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The victim kicked the man and screamed for help, causing the man to flee east on Wyndham Lakes Boulevard to Coral Ridge Drive.

Police said a similar incident was reported Feb. 24 in the Wyndham Lakes community.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call police at 954-346-1300 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



