Police warn of Cottonmouth snakes in Coral Springs dog park

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are warning residents of reports of cottonmouth snakes found inside a Coral Springs dog park.

The Coral Springs police department used Twitter to issue the warning Wednesday of snakes at the Sportsplex located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.

Residents are urged to avoid the snakes if found inside the park, and call police at 954-344-1800.

Cottonmouth snakes are venomous and capable of delivering a fatal bite.

The Dr. Steven G. Paul Dog Park is open from dawn to 9:30 p.m.

WARNING-There have been reports of Cottonmouth Snakes inside of the Dog Park located at Sportplex. If you see a Cottonmouth Snake inside of the park area, please contact the Coral Springs Police at (954) 344-1800. Dispatch will have a Humane Unit Officer respond, pic.twitter.com/S28zx8GngZ — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 17, 2018

