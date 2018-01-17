Coral Springs

Police warn of Cottonmouth snakes in Coral Springs dog park

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are warning residents of reports of cottonmouth snakes found inside a Coral Springs dog park.

The Coral Springs police department used Twitter to issue the warning Wednesday of snakes at the Sportsplex located at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.

Residents are urged to avoid the snakes if found inside the park, and call police at 954-344-1800.

Cottonmouth snakes are venomous and capable of delivering a fatal bite.

The Dr. Steven G. Paul Dog Park is open from dawn to 9:30 p.m.

