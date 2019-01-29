Residents forced out of Coral Springs apartment building after fire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Residents were forced out of a Coral Springs apartment building early Tuesday after a fire.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. at an apartment building on Northwest 35th Court.

Coral Springs firefighters said the fire appeared to have started inside one of the apartments.

A woman who lives in one of the apartments told Local 10 News she turned on the heat, but when she tried to turn it off about an hour later, it wouldn't turn off. She said her son noticed smoke, so she opened the door to the air-conditioning unit and saw the flames.

"Oh my God, the wall is on fire," she said. "It's the wiring behind the AC."

Everyone in the building got out safely.

Firefighters said it's too early to determine what caused the fire.

