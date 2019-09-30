Elderly woman saved from apartment fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Coral Springs apartment Sunday evening.

The top floor of an apartment building at 1225 Riverside Drive was engulfed in flames.

An elderly woman was saved from her apartment, which was full of smoke, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Division Chief Mike Moser said.

"No firefighters were injured at this fire, but we did have one patient that we removed from an apartment next door to the fire apartment that suffered smoke inhalation, and she was transported to an area hospital," Moser said.

Moser said the fire was out within 20 minutes.

Three people who live inside the unit where the fire started were getting help from the American Red Cross to find somewhere to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

