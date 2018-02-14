School shooting sparks social media frenzy

PARKLAND, Fla. - Social media has been extremely active following the news of a possible active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Law enforcement authorities and public officials are doing their best to keep the area informed.

This is a messed up world. Prayers to the victims and their families on the shooting at my high school #DouglasStrong — Fitstyr (@Fitstyr) February 14, 2018

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

