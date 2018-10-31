Some parents pick up children after noncredible threat written on desk at South Florida school

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Some parents in Coral Springs chose to pick up their children early from school Wednesday after a threat was found written on a desk at Coral Glades High School.

One woman tagged Local 10 News in a photo on Twitter that showed a line of parents waiting to pick up their children on Halloween from the school at 2700 Sportsplex Drive.

Police said detectives looked into the threat, which was written on a desk in a room that is not used every day, and determined that it wasn't credible.

@wsvn @WPLGLocal10 The line outside Coral Glades High School parents waiting to pick children up after threat. pic.twitter.com/byP9FdnPBx — Alyanna McGrath (@McgrathAlyanna) October 31, 2018

The threat allegedly warned that something would happen "tomorrow at 12:30," but it's unclear what day the threat was written on.

Authorities said there is no assigned seating in the room in question and it's still unclear who is behind the threat.

A student noticed the message Wednesday morning and told a teacher.

The school was placed on Code Yellow as a precautionary measure.

Parents were notified about the threat and some opted to pick up their children to ensure they were safe.



