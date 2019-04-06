Students say knife-wielding attacker is straight A's student

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Two boys ages 16 and 17 allegedly fighting over a teenage girl at the parking lot of Coral Springs High School didn't make it home Friday. One ended up in jail and the other in the hospital.

Witnesses said the 16-year-old boy wielded the knife and stabbed the 17-year-old boy after students were dismissed at 3 p.m.

Those who know the attacker say he is a disciplined student who is not involved with gangs or anything of the sort.

"He is a really smart kid -- straight-A's," a student said.

Officers arrested the student on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and paramedics took the other student, whose leg was injured, to the hospital.

Parents of Coral Springs High School students received a message form Vivian C. Suarez, the school's principal saying the students will be facing "appropriate disciplinary measures."

