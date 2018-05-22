Sunshine Sprinkler Systems hires registered sex offender to work at home in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - James Allen Harmison, a registered sex offender since 2011, was recently arrested and released with an ankle monitor for stalking a 12-year-old girl in Coral Springs.

The Sunshine Sprinkler Systems employee was in a van with a GPS monitor at the 4200th block of Northwest 64th Avenue. The girl said he followed her and asked her for directions, but she told him she couldn't help him.

The girl told Coral Springs Police Department officers that when he returned to her home and knocked on the door, she did a "low crawl" to peek, and then he said, "I know you are in there! Open the door!" She did not open the door.

Harmison faces an aggressive stalking of a minor under 16-years-old charge. Authorities released him on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.