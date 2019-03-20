Suspect in custody after 3 Coral Springs businesses burglarized

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A suspect has been taken into custody after three Coral Springs businesses were burglarized early Wednesday.

Employees at a Domino's and two nearby businesses were cleaning up broken glass left behind after the early-morning break-ins.

A shipping company in the same shopping plaza and the family-owned restaurant Pete's Place, about 2 miles away, were also targeted.

Employees at the Domino's said the cash register was still there and they don't believe anything was taken.

The owner of the shipping company said it didn't appear anything was taken from his business either.

It appeared the burglar tried to get inside a nearby dry cleaner, but the owner said its hurricane-impact windows stood in the way.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection with the burglaries. The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

"I think he just wanted to get some quick cash and run," Pete's Place employee Diana Fortener said.

