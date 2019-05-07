2 suspects in custody after Coral Springs police officer dragged by SUV

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a Coral Springs police officer was dragged by an SUV during a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to a Coral Springs Police Department news release, the plain clothes detective, who was wearing police insignia and a badge, pulled over a white BMW SUV at an Exxon gas station in the 8200 block of Wiles Road.

Police said the officer was dragged by the SUV after he made contact with the driver and passenger.

The officer fired his gun and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arms, hands and legs, authorities said.

The gas station is located in a shopping plaza that also houses a preschool.

Officers could be seen examining a bullet hole in the shopping center.

Police said three schools, Hunt Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary and Coral Springs High School, were placed on lockdown as a precaution as authorities searched for the suspects.

The lockdowns were lifted after the suspects were apprehended.

"The front rooms were evacuated to the back once they heard everything going down," parent Valerie Barnwall said. "It doesn't have to do with a school shooting in general, but it's still guns out and around children. You don't feel safe anymore."

Police asked people to avoid the areas of 40th Street and Riverside Drive and Sample Road and Riverside Drive during the investigation.

Police said the driver was apprehended a few blocks away from the scene.

Authorities said the passenger was found in another nearby location and was also taken into custody.

The suspects' identities have not been released.

Police said investigators will gather more information from the officer about what led to the incident after he is treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.