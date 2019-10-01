SUV strikes 2 apartment units, vehicle in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An SUV somehow struck the wall of an apartment building Tuesday morning in Coral Springs.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10264 Harbor Inn Place at 9:45 a.m. as the front of the silver SUV remained pressed against the wall of the building.

A woman told Local 10 News that the SUV struck the wall to the bedroom of her son, but he was not injured.

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez went to the scene a short time later and was told that the SUV struck two apartment units and another vehicle.

He said it seems the SUV reversed into one unit and broke a window, then accelerated, hitting a passing car, which struck another vehicle. The SUV eventually struck another unit across the street.

The incident remains under investigation.

