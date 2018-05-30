Teen injured in Coral Springs police-involved shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A police-involved shooting in Coral Springs has left a teenage suspect hospitalized.

Coral Springs police said officers were called to reports of shots being fired between two drivers near Northwest 38th Avenue and University Drive about 12:30 a.m.

Police said officers spotted a white BMW that had been given in the original description from callers. As the driver went eastbound on Sample Road, officers attempted to stop it and, at some point, were involved in a shooting with the suspect.

The suspect, who is believed to be 17 or 18 years old, is at Broward Health North being treated for gunshot wounds.

Police are also searching for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger that is believed to have bullet holes in it.

Officers believe this was narcotics related. They also said a gun was found near the suspect's car.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.