Teen, two others charged with firefighter's killing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Three people are in custody in West Palm Beach for the killing of a Coral Springs firefighter found dead in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. A 19-year-old is accused of shooting Christopher Randazzo.

Torrey J. Holston of West Palm Beach, is being held without bail in the Main Detention Center at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Headquarters in West Palm Beach, and police identified him as the man who shot Randazzo of Pompano Beach.

On Thursday, two suspects were taken into custody in Palm Beach County. The two cooperated with investigators and Latana Police served arrest warrants for Holston, Jose Garcia Romero, 20, of Greenacres, and Marco Rico, 32, of Royal Palm Beach. All are in custody and are facing charges of first degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Police said the firefighter and paramedic with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department was off duty, and was last seen leaving the Village Grille, 4404 El Mar Drive, and had spent the evening at the Aruba Beach Cafe, 1 Commercial Boulevard, both in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The 39-year-old's body was found on Saturday morning. Authorities said the killing took place between 1 and 6 a.m. at the Southern Seas Resort, 4520 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. They were called to the scene about 6 a.m. Saturday. Earlier this week, his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspects were fleeing on Saturday night from an attempted murder scene in Palm Beach County, according to police. The motive in Randazzo's killing may have been robbery.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Thursday at the memorial service for Randazzo that they had two men in custody for the killings and that one of the men confessed, which elicited cheers and applause from the crowd.

Two other "Involved parties" were not identified and police said they are currently not facing charges.

