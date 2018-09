CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A portion of Wiles Road in Coral Springs was shut down Tuesday morning due to a 6-inch gas main rupture, authorities said.

The road is currently closed between Woodside Drive and Rock Island Road.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department‏ officials said its hazmat team is working to secure the leak.

No other details were immediately released.

