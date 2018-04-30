Woman appeared 'nonchalant' after striking man with her car, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman appeared to be "nonchalant" Sunday after she struck a man with her car in Coral Springs, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive.

Police said the victim, Juan Valle Benites, 66, was pushing a small-wheeled cart on the sidewalk when he was struck from behind by a 2007 Honda Accord that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the Honda had jumped the curb on the east side of the road and began traveling north on the sidewalk before striking Benites.

Benites partially entered the car through the windshield before he was thrown to the ground, authorities said.

Police said the driver, Natalie Watson, 41, remained in her car and never checked on or offered help to Benites.

Benites was taken to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

Police said Watson, who was uninjured in the crash, couldn't offer an explanation for how the crash occurred, only saying that "he (Benites) appeared out of nowhere."

Police said Watson claimed that she did not know how her car ended up on the sidewalk.

Anyone who witnessed or has more information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Chris Swinson at 954-346-1749 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.