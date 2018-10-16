Woman facing eviction accused of punching 80-year-old man in face

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman facing eviction for failure to pay her rent is accused of punching an 80-year-old man in the face, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported Monday night at an apartment complex at 3050 Coral Springs Drive.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Luis Santamaria, was trying to serve Rontrice Freeman, 23, a three-day notice to vacate the property.

Police said Freeman allowed Santamaria inside the apartment, but became upset while discussing the notice.

Authorities said Freeman began using vulgar language toward the victim and then punched him in the cheek.

Santamaria lost his balance and fell to the ground, the arrest report stated.

Police said Santamaria was able to pull himself up by holding onto the door frame before leaving the apartment and calling another tenant for help.

Police were then called to the apartment building, where Freeman was interviewed.

Authorities said she denied striking the victim.

According to the arrest report, Santamaria had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation and was treated by Coral Springs Fire Rescue personnel.

Freeman was arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

