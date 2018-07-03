Couple locked puppy in trunk of car while shopping at Florida mall, police say

Maurice Sanders and Keshanna Thompson, both 30, face aggravated animal cruelty charges after police say they locked a puppy in the trunk of their car while they went shopping at a Florida mall.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Mississippi couple locked a puppy in the trunk of their car while they went shopping at a Florida mall, police said.

The Panama City News Herald reports that Maurice Sanders and Keshanna Thompson, both 30, were arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police received a call about the puppy Sunday afternoon. A witness said he saw Sanders lock the dog away before walking into Dillard's.

Officers reported hearing the puppy panting in the trunk. They broke a window and accessed the trunk through the car's back seat.

Police said it was extremely hot, and there was no water.

Sanders later told officers he put the dog in the trunk because he didn't want it to make a mess in the car.

The puppy was taken to animal control.

