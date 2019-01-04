Crash killing at least 6 shuts down I-75 near Gainesville

A multi-vehicle crash near Gainesville Thursday left 6 people dead. Photo courtesy of Alachua County Fire Rescue via News 4 Jax

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Six people died after a crash Thursday afternoon prompted a diesel fuel spill that sparked a fire on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan two tractor-trailer rigs, a passenger van and a mid-size sedan collided about 3:42 p.m., while traveling southbound on I-75, north of Millhopper Road, near Gainesville.

After the crash, some 50 gallons diesel spilled onto the road. The flames and black smoke grew quickly and drivers who feared an explosion started to drive away from the crash.

Alachua County Fire Rescue firefighters rushed to the scene of the crash. They found eight injured.

The firefighters extinguished the fire and paramedics took the people injured to UF Health Shands Hospital, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. There are vehicle parts and burnt vehicles on the roadway. Troopers closed I-75 in both directions.

WPLG/ AP/ WJXT News4Jax