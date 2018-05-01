Dashcam video captures wild end to Florida carjacking pursuit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police dashcam video captured the wild end to a cross-county chase of carjacking suspects in Florida.

Deputies from both Brevard County and Indian River County were involved as they were in Saturday's pursuit of a black Jaguar SUV that was speeding at over 100 miles per hour.

The Jaguar was taken during an armed carjacking by two males suspect and a female suspect.

Even after "Stop Sticks" were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, the SUV kept going until a Brevard County deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver.

The deputy's car got caught on the SUV and almost flipped over as it was dragged several feet when the suspects attempted to continue their escape.

Deputies were able to apprehend the juveniles who were later charged with armed carjacking. A handgun was also found in the vehicle.

