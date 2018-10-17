Dead shark with hat wrapped around neck, gills washes ashore in Florida

This 6-foot-long finetooth shark washed ashore on Ponte Vedra Beach with the plastic brim of an old hat wrapped around its neck and gills.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A dead shark washed ashore last week on a Florida beach with the plastic brim of an old hat wrapped around its neck and gills.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation posted a picture of the dead shark on its Facebook page Tuesday.

According to the post, the 6-foot-long finetooth shark washed up on Ponte Vedra Beach.

St. Johns County staff reported it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's fish kill hotline.

The post said finetooth sharks are typically found from North Carolina to Brazil, but they migrate through north Florida, heading south, in early fall.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.