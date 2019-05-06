Deceased pets recovered from plane in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities say deceased pets have been recovered from a chartered jet coming from the military base in Guantanamo, Cuba, that ran into a river at a military base in Florida.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a statement late Sunday that a dog and two cats were recovered in their carriers from the Boeing 737 that skidded into the St. Johns River after landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

None of the 143 human passengers and crew members had serious injuries from the landing Friday night.

Despite trying twice, rescuers were unable to remove the pets from the cargo area immediately after the landing because that section of the plane was underwater. Divers were sent in Sunday to retrieve the animals.

