2 separate crashes snarl traffic on I-95 In Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Several people were hurt after two separate crashes early Saturday along the same stretch of Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said the first crash happened near the Southwest 10th Street exit on northbound Interstate 95. Multiple vehicles were involved, and some of them were mangled and flattened.

A Broward County sheriff's deputy was involved in a second crash in the southbound lanes. The deputy was not seriously hurt, troopers said.

Both crashes affected traffic on southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 at Southwest 10th Street for several hours.

Several lanes were closed, but have since reopened.

