1 hurt after tractor-trailer gets snagged on power lines, topples utility pole

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One man was hurt after an tractor-trailer got caught on low-hanging power lines and caused a utility pole to snap and fall Wednesday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Crews from Broward Fire Rescue shut down the 200 block of Southwest First Terrace around 2 p.m. after the incident, which left electrified power lines in the street. Crews from Florida Power and Light are working to repair the damage and restore power to nearby homes and businesses.

The victim was hurt by the falling utility pole and suffered minor injuries to his left arm and leg. Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach. No was hurt by the fallen power lines, officials said.

A similar incident happened Thursday in the 100 block of Southeast 11th Court in Deerfield Beach. A large truck became entangled by low-hanging power lines, but the wires did not snap and no one was hurt.

