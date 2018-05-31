Driver killed after losing control of truck, crashing into oncoming traffic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said at least one victim was trapped in one of the vehicles after the impact.

According to deputies, the driver of a white pickup truck was heading east on 10th Street when he lost control of his truck and drove into oncoming traffic that was heading west.

Authorities said the truck struck a Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the Nissan were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK, deputies said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said westbound lanes on Southwest 10th Street will be closed for several hours.

The victims' identities have not been released.

