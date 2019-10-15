10 vehicles broken into in Deerfield Beach apartment complex

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a culprit after 10 vehicles were broken into in Deerfield Beach.

The break-ins happened at the Lakes at Deerfield Apartment Homes on Military Trail sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning while most people were sleeping, deputies said.

"They don't have security. If they have security, it's not going to happen," burglary victim Julio Noel said.

Another victim, Patrick Telusnord, found the driver's side window of his Dodge Challenger smashed. It was the second time the vehicle was broken into. The first time was on the passenger side when he first moved into the complex.

According to Miguel Torrealba, whose Kia Soul was broken into with a laptop and tools stolen, someone stole the tires off of 10 vehicles in one day at the same complex in the past.

