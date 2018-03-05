2 found dead inside Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two people were found dead inside a home in Deerfield Beach on Monday, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon inside the home in the 2200 block of Deer Creek Alba Way.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives responded to the scene, as well as the department's mobile crime lab unit.

Authorities said they responded to the home to conduct a welfare check after a woman in her 70s failed to show up to work.

The woman's body was found inside the home, along with the body of a man believed to be her son.

Some reports have been coming in that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, but detectives have not confirmed that.

"Somebody had heard noises Saturday. I don't know what time it was, but they didn't connect it with being gunshots," neighbor Pat McGonigal said.

Neighbors said the son mostly kept to himself, but his mother was more friendly and always had a smile on her face.

"I just had knee surgery and she was the person who, when I was trying to walk my dog after I hurt my knee, she grabbed the dog for me and told me to go home and then brought me a knee brace," McGonigal said. "She was just a real nice person."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

