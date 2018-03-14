2 residents displaced after fire at Deerfield Beach home

Firefighters put out the flames at 414 E. Bougainvillea Drive early Wednesday.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two Deerfield Beach residents were displaced Wednesday after an early morning fire destroyed their home.

The fire started at 414 E. Bougainvillea Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. He said the fire consumed much of the attic and floor of the home.

Kane said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to be electrical.

Two people living in the home are now staying with relatives.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.