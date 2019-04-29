5-year-old girl on life support after sister, 2, killed in I-95 crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 5-year-old girl remains on life support Monday, a day after her 2-year-old sister was killed in a car crash along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, her parents confirmed to Local 10 News.

Keanna and Akeena Bennett's father told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that his daughters were in a car being driven by their godmother when the crash occurred.

"I'm just asking you guys to keep us in your prayers," the girls' mother said in a video posted on Facebook.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue, said two cars collided just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95, north of Sample Road. One the vehicles also struck a barrier wall, Kane said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the children were not in car seats. According to the crash report, it's unclear, however, whether the sisters were wearing seat belts.

The crash prompted authorities to shut down several lanes of the highway for more than six hours.

Paramedics took the children to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where Akeena later died.

The children's father told Kelly that he and his wife are staying by Keanna's side in the hospital, praying for a miracle.

Raby Rashida, 34, of Deerfield Beach, who was driving the car the girls were in, and Zachary Schott, were also hurt in the crash. Rashida was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, while Schott was treated at the scene. Both of their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the children's family during their time of need.



